Dzeko set to make 150th Bosnia appearance in Qatar clash

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

SEATTLE, June 24 - Bosnia and Herzegovina's record scorer Edin Dzeko is set to make his 150th international appearance in Wednesday's Group B game against Qatar, whose coach Julen Lopetegui makes four changes to the side thrashed 6-0 by co-hosts Canada.

* The 40-year-old Dzeko captains Bosnia for landmark appearance

* Serbia coach Sergej Barbarez makes four changes, forced to replace defender Tarik Muharemovic, who was sent off in 4-1 loss to Switzerland

* Qatar without Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo after both received red cards against Canada

* Hassan Al-Haydos, Qatar's record appearance maker, leads the side on his first start at this World Cup

Teams:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj; Arjan Malic, Stjepan Radeljic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Sunjic, Ivan Basic, Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada; Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Boualem Khoukhi, Sultan Al-Brake; Jassem Gaber, Ahmed Fathi, Karim Boudiaf; Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior REUTERS