Straitstimes.com header logo

Dzeko set to make 150th Bosnia appearance in Qatar clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

REUTERS

SEATTLE, June 24 - Bosnia and Herzegovina's record scorer Edin Dzeko is set to make his 150th international appearance in Wednesday's Group B game against Qatar, whose coach Julen Lopetegui makes four changes to the side thrashed 6-0 by co-hosts Canada.

* The 40-year-old Dzeko captains Bosnia for landmark appearance

* Serbia coach Sergej Barbarez makes four changes, forced to replace defender Tarik Muharemovic, who was sent off in 4-1 loss to Switzerland

* Qatar without Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo after both received red cards against Canada

* Hassan Al-Haydos, Qatar's record appearance maker, leads the side on his first start at this World Cup

Teams:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj; Arjan Malic, Stjepan Radeljic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Sunjic, Ivan Basic, Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada; Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Boualem Khoukhi, Sultan Al-Brake; Jassem Gaber, Ahmed Fathi, Karim Boudiaf; Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior REUTERS

See more on

Qatar

World Cup

Serbia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.