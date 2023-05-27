Dwight Yorke wants more Man United treble recognition as Man City hype builds

HONG KONG – Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has called for greater recognition of his former team’s treble-winning exploits, as expectation grows that Manchester City will emulate the Red Devils’ historic 1999 achievement.

City completed the first leg of a potential treble last week by winning the Premier League title and will become the second team to claim all three trophies if they win the FA Cup and the Champions League Finals in June.

That would see Pep Guardiola’s team match the achievements of Alex Ferguson’s squad 24 years ago and Yorke, a key figure in the attack alongside Andy Cole in that all-conquering side, wants the exploits of his teammates to be given greater acknowledgment.

“They are not surpassing us, they are joining in what we achieved,” Yorke said during a visit to Hong Kong last week for the HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens event.

“I think people tend to forget that, they are trying to put this City team on a pedestal as (doing) something no other team has done.”

United could derail City’s hopes of winning all three trophies, as manager Erik ten Hag will take his team into an expected fiery encounter with their city rivals in the FA Cup final on June 3.

But if Guardiola’s men win that clash at Wembley, City will then face Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10 in the Champions League final, with the chance to claim a historic third trophy and cap a remarkable season.

City’s success has prompted comparisons between the Guardiola and Ferguson teams, but Yorke also believes that discussion should wait until the end of the season.

“Why are we talking about it before they’ve done it?“ he said.

“(Wait) until you’ve done it then let’s have the debate. People are getting ahead of themselves here.”

As United look ahead to the FA Cup final, all focus will first be on Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season when they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford.

Winger Antony has been ruled out with an ankle injury he picked up in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in midweek, a victory that secured United a Champions League spot for next season.

Jadon Sancho is likely to deputise for the Brazilian on the right wing, and ten Hag has said that the English forward needs to build on the momentum for next season after making progress this campaign.

Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, returned to training in January for the first time since October following reported mental health issues and has struggled for form.

However, on Thursday, he had some bright moments when United beat Chelsea.

Sancho started on the left flank, but after Antony’s injury, he switched to the right and assisted Anthony Martial’s goal to put United 2-0 up.