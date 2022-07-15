Dutch survive rally to strengthen q-finals bid

LONDON • Netherlands coach Mark Parsons was happy that his defending European champions were "in control" despite having to hold off a stirring fightback by Portugal to win 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Group C victory in Leigh helped the Dutchwomen close in on the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

They were without star striker Vivianne Miedema due to Covid-19, but got off to a flying start with goals by Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt inside 16 minutes. But Portugal bounced back from a 2-0 deficit for the second time in as many games.

Carole Costa's penalty reduced the arrears before half-time and Diana Silva levelled with a header two minutes into the second half.

But Parsons' side did dig themselves out of trouble just after the hour mark when Danielle van de Donk scored with a stunning strike from outside the box.

"We showed great quality and character to create chances to get the lead, and then when we were in front, we did a very, very good job to control the game," he said.

"We kept Portugal quiet those last 15 to 20 minutes. It was an important experience for us to be in front and close out a game against a team fighting for their life."

Victory takes the Netherlands top of Group C, level on four points with the Swedes - who struck late to beat Switzerland 2-1 - with both sides needing just a point from their final group game to progress.

Ranked world No. 2, Sweden were among the pre-tournament favourites but have struggled to hit top gear. After a 1-1 draw to open their campaign against the Dutch, the Olympic silver medallists were expected to roll over a Swiss side ranked 20th in the world.

Switzerland's preparations had also been rocked by a sickness bug in the camp that forced them to cancel training on Monday.

But they frustrated Peter Gerhardsson's women for 53 minutes at Bramall Lane before Fridolina Rolfo finished off an excellent team move. Switzerland then hit back within two minutes through a fine finish by Ramona Bachmann.

Gerhardsson was forced to turn to his bench for inspiration and it was Hanna Bennison who scored the winner, with her first international goal 11 minutes from time.

"There are many things we can do better but right now I'm just very happy that we won the match and are in a good position to take us beyond the group stage," said the Sweden coach.

Switzerland and Portugal now need to win their final group games on Sunday to have any chance of progressing to the last eight.

