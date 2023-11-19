Dutch qualify for Euro 2024 finals as they edge Ireland

AMSTERDAM - Striker Wout Weghorst’s early goal ensured the Netherlands clinched a berth at next year’s European Championship as they beat Ireland 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday to finish second in Group B.

Weghorst broke free from just inside the Irish half and, despite options to his left, decided to steam straight towards goal and strike a rasping effort that crashed into the roof of the net after 12 minutes.

The win took the Dutch to 15 points, six behind group winners France who have a 100% record after their seven group matches but out of the reach of Greece in third place.

Ronald Koeman’s team finish their campaign on Tuesday away to Gibraltar who were thrashed 14-0 by France in Nice on Saturday. REUTERS