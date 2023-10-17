Dutch on track for Euro 2024 as Van Dijk spot kick beats Greece

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk celebrating after scoring a penalty during the Euro 2024 qualifying group B football match against Greece at OPAP Arena in Athens. PHOTO: AFP
ATHENS – The Netherlands got back on course to qualify for Euro 2024 by beating Greece 1-0 in Athens after a late penalty from captain Virgil van Dijk settled a bad-tempered game on Monday.

The Dutch are now second in Group B behind already-qualified France, who beat them 2-1 on Friday, and although they have the same number of points as Greece, Netherlands have the head-to-head edge after home and away wins.

Van Dijk’s side have their destiny in their hands as they host Ireland on Nov 18 then travel to bottom side Gibraltar three days later.

Wout Weghorst had a first-half penalty saved for the Dutch in Athens, but Liverpool defender Van Dijk made no such mistake in the closing moments.

In a tense end to the match, Denzel Dumfries was tripped in the Greek penalty area and Van Dijk slotted home the spot-kick.

As tempers flared, Greece coach Gus Poyet was sent off for abusing the referee. AFP

