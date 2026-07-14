Dutch match official removed from World Cup panel dies

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

July 13 - Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, two months after he was dropped from the panel of match officials for the 2026 World Cup following a police case in Britain that was later dropped.

No cause of death has been revealed.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all a kind and dedicated colleague," the Dutch football association said in a statement.

Dieperink had been selected as part of the video assistant referee (VAR) panel at the World Cup, but was removed in May after he had been arrested the previous month by Metropolitan Police.

He had been in London to officiate in the Conference League fixture between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina. The case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

"It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused," Dieperink said in an interview with De Telegraaf. "From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that FIFA has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup anymore, of course I am disappointed about that."

Dieperink had officiated in the Dutch Eredivisie since 2017 and was a VAR official at the 2024 European Championship. REUTERS