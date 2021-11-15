Dutch let down by 'super dumb' performance

PODGORICA (Montenegro) • It could be deja vu all over again.

After missing the previous two major football tournaments, the Netherlands thought they had finally emerged from the doldrums following their qualification for Euro 2020.

But Saturday's 2-2 draw at already eliminated Montenegro delivered a jolt to the system that has not only left their 2022 World Cup hopes in the balance but also reinforced the point that the Dutch are not yet back among Europe's elite football teams.

The Oranje would have qualified for the Finals in Qatar next year with a win in Podgorica and they were well set after a Memphis Depay double gave them a 2-0 lead.

However, Ilija Vukotic marked his international debut with a goal in the 82nd minute to give the home side hope and four minutes later, Nikola Vujnovic looped in a header to grab the draw.

The visitors pointed fingers at each other at the full-time whistle.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk blasted his team's second-half performance, saying: "I'm speechless and angry. The way we played in the second half was just outrageous.

"We always want to have the ball, we all want to play football, attack and score. But football is also knowing how to defend. That's what we haven't done tonight. Our organisation was just awful. We should have qualified here."

Louis van Gaal's men still head Group G but are just two points ahead of Turkey, who put six past Gibraltar and are on 18 points.

The Dutch host Norway in Rotterdam tomorrow in the final round of matches while Turkey travel to Montenegro.

Barring an unthinkable bonanza for the Turks, a draw with the Norwegians, who can still qualify or at least make the play-offs - they are third on 18 points - should be enough to progress directly as the Dutch have a +13 goal difference.

9 Memphis Depay has now scored nine penalties, the most by any player in the Netherlands' history, overtaking Ronald Koeman's record of eight goals from the spot. 13 Depay's goals have equalled Robin van Persie and Ruud van Nistelrooy as the team's all-time top scorer in European World Cup qualifiers.

However, a loss to Norway, coupled with a victory for Turkey will see them fail to make a major tournament for the third time in four tries - a nightmare situation for van Gaal's side.

"With all due respect to Montenegro, we should have won, certainly after taking a two-goal lead," added van Dijk. "Now we will play against Norway on Tuesday in an empty stadium (due to Covid-19 restrictions). We must be much better than tonight."

Depay was just as scathing on Dutch TV, saying: "This is a hard blow. We sold ourselves short, the fans who have travelled with us and the fans at home.

"We had it in our own hands and we gave it away completely. That is super dumb. This was simply childish. We know it wasn't a good game, but if you're two goals up, you have to take it home."

On the team's inexplicable collapse in the final 10 minutes, van Gaal tried to take some blame for his late substitutions, aimed at resting some players who had picked up knocks, but admitted he was left bewildered with how his players went missing.

"The changes were not good but I cannot explain what happened," the former Manchester United manager, who came out of retirement in the summer for his third spell with the national team, said.

"This leaves a bad aftertaste but I'm not going to criticise my players. They also really want to go to the World Cup. We still have to play against Norway and we have to prepare positively for that. We still have a chance. We are still in the best position."

