Dutch hope de Jong stays fresh

AMSTERDAM • He is one of the leaders of a new-look Dutch side but as they make their return to a major tournament, the hope is that Frenkie de Jong has enough left in the tank to play a key role in this European Championship.

The Netherlands, last seen at a major tournament at the 2014 World Cup, kick off their Group C campaign today when they host Ukraine in Amsterdam.

After failing to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, the likes of Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder have all gone and a new Dutch generation has emerged.

It is embodied by de Jong, the Barcelona playmaker, and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Jong, 24, had an outstanding campaign for Barca. The only concern is how fresh he is, after playing 4,492 minutes across 49 appearances. That was at least 300 minutes more than anyone in the squad. But he insisted that physically, he feels "really good".

He added: "If a lot of people keep saying how (many) games you've played and how tired you must be, it has the danger of sitting in your head. But, for me, that is not an issue."

A gifted midfielder who has also often played in central defence, de Jong's importance at Barca grew after Ronald Koeman became coach last August.

He has even added runs into the box and goals to his game, including one in Barca's 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the King's Cup final.

"He has played in every position except goalkeeper. He is incredible," said Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, who was appointed in September. "At the Euro he will be one of our key players. If Frenkie plays well, the Netherlands will play well."

Following their failure to make it to World Cup 2018, the "Oranje" resurgence under Koeman took them to the final of the Nations League in 2019, when they lost 1-0 to Portugal.

Their signature performance in qualifying for Euro 2020 came in a 4-2 win in Germany, when de Jong partnered Marten de Roon at the base of the midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum in front of them.

Memphis Depay will be key in attack, but the Dutch are missing central defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk while de Ligt is nursing a groin issue.

De Boer's men will at least get to play group games at home in Amsterdam and will surely make it out of a section also featuring Austria and debutants North Macedonia.

About 16,000 fans are expected at the Johan Cruyff Arena today.

"Our mission is to become champions of Europe," de Jong said last weekend as the Dutch finished their preparations with a 3-0 win over Georgia in Enschede.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will hope to improve further under coach Andriy Shevchenko, who was appointed after they lost all three group games at Euro 2016.

"Hopefully there will be surprises at the tournament and we will certainly be looking to create them," said midfielder Taras Stepanenko.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

NETHERLANDS V UKRAINE

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 3am