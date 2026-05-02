Dutch football braces for ruling in player eligibility dispute

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 1 - A ruling by a Dutch court on Monday threatens to throw the Eredivisie into turmoil if NAC Breda succeed in their bid to force a replay of their match against Go Ahead Eagles over the eligibility of defender Dean James, with officials warning the decision could jeopardise the completion of the season.

NAC are contesting their 6-0 defeat on March 15, arguing that James should never have been allowed to play. The club says the defender had lost his Dutch nationality after taking Indonesian citizenship in order to represent the Asian country in World Cup qualifiers, rendering him ineligible under Dutch football regulations.

The case, heard in Utrecht on Tuesday, has caused alarm across Dutch football. The national association, the KNVB, has warned that a ruling in NAC’s favour could open the floodgates to legal challenges involving more than 100 matches, placing the orderly completion of the season in doubt.

At the heart of the dispute is the status of Dutch-born players who have switched allegiance to countries such as Indonesia, Suriname and Cape Verde. Under Dutch law, people who voluntarily take another nationality generally lose their Dutch citizenship as the Netherlands prohibits dual nationality.

As a result, players long registered by clubs as Dutch nationals may in fact have become non-EU foreign players, a change that would require them to hold work permits to continue playing professionally in the Netherlands.

“If a player renounces his Dutch citizenship, he essentially enters a different jurisdiction,” sports law professor Marjan Olfers told ESPN. “In effect, he becomes a foreigner. And therefore, he needs a permit to be able to work here.”

The KNVB has conceded that James should not have featured in the match but has refused to grant NAC a replay. The association maintains that neither clubs nor authorities were aware of the full nationality implications until the issue surfaced.

During the hearing, KNVB lawyer Michiel van Dijk said the potential repercussions were vast. More than 200 matches across the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie could come under scrutiny if similar claims were lodged, including 133 in the top flight alone. The KNVB has acknowledged that several players in both divisions face comparable questions about their eligibility.

“Many other clubs have raised objections, and if the judge rules in favour of NAC, it could descend into chaos. They too would launch lawsuits and legal proceedings,” said Marianne van Leeuwen, the KNVB’s director of professional football.

The controversy has already spread beyond NAC’s complaint.

Second-tier side TOP Oss have protested against a 3-1 loss to Willem II over the use of Indonesian international Nathan Tjoe-A-On, while NEC Nijmegen captain Tjaronn Chery, a Suriname international, was among those whose status required clarification.

Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord, Telstar and FC Volendam have also reserved their legal rights, though NAC says no formal replay requests have yet been made.

Some clubs temporarily withdrew affected players after the March international break while their cases were reviewed. In a number of instances, including Chery’s, the Immigration and Naturalisation Service later cleared players to resume playing.

Several clubs have expressed anger that the issue was not identified earlier by football authorities or government agencies. “No government agency has said anything about this in the last two years,” NEC general manager Wilco van Schaik said.

“Neither the KNVB nor the Eredivisie sent us a letter. I’m furious. We all acted in good faith.”

The dispute mirrors a wider trend in international football, with many Dutch-trained players opting to represent nations linked to their family backgrounds.

Cape Verde, whose squad includes several Dutch-born players, have qualified for the World Cup for the first time, while Suriname narrowly missed out after losing a playoff to Bolivia.

Players who have lost Dutch nationality may be able to reapply, though only on a case-by-case basis.

The case strikes a sensitive chord in the Netherlands, where generations of national team stars — including Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids and Patrick Kluivert — were eligible through heritage to represent other countries.

The Utrecht court is expected to publish its written verdict around midday on Monday. REUTERS