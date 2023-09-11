Dutch come from behind to end Irish hopes in Euro qualifiers

Netherlands' Wout Weghorst in action with Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy and Ryan Manning. PHOTO: REUTERS
DUBLIN - Wout Weghorst came off the bench to score a second-half winner as the Netherlands fought back from conceding an early goal to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their European Championship Group B qualifier on Sunday.

The Irish went ahead after four minutes when Adam Idah converted a penalty but the Dutch won a spot kick of their own which Cody Gakpo tucked away for the 19th-minute equaliser.

Weghorst grabbed a second goal for the visitors at the Aviva Stadium after 56 minutes to move the Netherlands up to second in the standings on nine points, six behind leaders France but with a game in a hand. Greece are also on nine points after beating Gibraltar 5-0 at home on Sunday.

Defeat for the Irish leaves them having lost four of their five qualifiers and with little chance of qualifying for next year’s finals in Germany, and with the future of coach Stephen Kenny in doubt. REUTERS

