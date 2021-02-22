Duncan the 'happiest man' as Everton end 22-year wait

LONDON • In October, Everton put Liverpool's Premier League title defence in peril after a bruising Merseyside derby draw that saw Virgil van Dijk carried off with a long-term knee injury.

On Saturday, the Toffees pretty much ended their hopes of becoming only the second team after Manchester City to win back-to-back titles in the past decade.

A top-four challenge is the best Liverpool can hope for this season, and even that is looking dicey.

Their 2-0 defeat at Anfield was their first league loss at home to city rivals Everton since 1999 and was a fourth home league defeat in succession - something they have not experienced since 1924.

The visitors' first win of any description over the Reds since 2010 - after a winless run of 23 games - lifted Carlo Ancelotti's seventh-placed side level with the champions on 40 points and they also have a game in hand.

After the victory, secured via Richarlison and a late penalty by Gylfi Sigurdsson, assistant manager Duncan Ferguson, an Everton legend, ran onto the pitch, punching the air with delight.

However, Ancelotti took the triumph in his usual unflappable manner, claiming "the happiest man in our team was Duncan".

"I am very pleased for the club and the supporters. I hope for sure that they are going to celebrate tonight. It was a good performance. A lot of fight and spirit," the Italian said.

He has made a habit of beating the Reds. In 16 games against Liverpool, he has enjoyed eight victories while in charge of AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Napoli. It is a record that provided some additional confidence to his players.

"When you have a world-class manager in the dugout, you fully believe in these games," said Everton captain Seamus Coleman.

A top-four place may not be beyond them this season but Ancelotti does not want his side to get ahead of themselves, with Europa League qualification their main aim.

1924 Liverpool repeated a run last seen in 1924, when they lost four home league games in a row.

"We have to find more consistency at home and we are working on this. We are fighting for Europe and now we are in a good position," he said.

While Everton were buoyant, Liverpool looked deflated at full time but Jurgen Klopp made no excuses for their latest flop, even though they suffered yet another injury to plunge them into despair.

Skipper Jordan Henderson became the latest victim of their centre-back curse - Joe Gomez, van Dijk and Joel Matip are all out long term while Fabinho was missing for the seventh straight game.

Henderson was substituted with a groin problem, which the Reds boss later admitted "doesn't look good". But Klopp still felt that his side should have stood up better to Everton, adding: "It's (tough to take) but we conceded this early goal which was completely unnecessary and have to defend it better.

"We have to improve on the finishing stuff and then we will win football games."

Dutchman van Dijk has been pinpointed as the main reason why Liverpool's title defence has crumbled but former Reds star Jamie Carragher believes the team's issues run deeper than his absence.

"Liverpool have been so poor, they have got everything deserved," the pundit said. "They can't keep saying, 'Virgil van Dijk is out'. I'm sick of saying it myself.

"Going forward is as big a problem as what we're seeing defensively from Liverpool now."

