Dumfries dazzles, but de Boer displeased with defensive display

AMSTERDAM • The Netherlands can be proud of their 3-2 Group C opening victory over Ukraine but need to learn from their defensive mistakes, coach Frank de Boer said after his side showed two different sides to their game on Sunday.

After a goal-less first half, the Dutch took a 2-0 lead, courtesy of Georginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst, before conceding two goals in four minutes. That left them staring at an underwhelming home draw 11 minutes from time at the Johan Cruyff Arena, until the Oranje managed to snatch three points thanks to an 85th-minute header by Denzel Dumfries.

Offensively, the hosts put on a slick display. Dumfries, who netted his first international goal, was named Man of the Match after his marauding display down the right. But they looked vulnerable down the left.

Daley Blind and Patrick van Aanholt had problems coping with Andriy Yarmolenko, who notched Ukraine's first goal, before the second by Roman Yaremchuk.

"We can be proud of our performance," de Boer said.

"We saw a good Dutch squad, which was compact, which dominated and created chances. Which is what we want to see.

"But those two goals we don't want to see any more, that was too easy. We need to get smarter in those situations. You know the other team will get chances, but you need to make sure it doesn't happen through your mistakes."

He remains confident they will improve going into their next group match against Austria on Thursday, claiming that the shocking collapse of Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen during his side's game with Finland a day earlier had deeply affected the team.

The Inter Milan midfielder came through the Ajax academy before playing for the senior side and several Dutch players, including Joel Veltman, Davy Klaassen, Maarten Stekelenburg and Blind were his former teammates, while de Boer had a hand in his development.



Blind himself broke down in tears after being substituted in the second half.

The defender, who has a heart condition which led to him collapsing in a friendly game for Ajax against Hertha Berlin last year, later said: "Yesterday had a huge impact on me, never mind the fact that I know Christian well as a friend."

In the earlier Group C game, Austria beat North Macedonia, playing at a major tournament for the first time, 3-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS