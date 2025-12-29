Straitstimes.com header logo

Dubai to host FIFA Best Awards next year

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. - December 5, 2025 FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. - December 5, 2025 FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan

Follow topic:

Dec 29 - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Monday that Dubai would host the global governing body's Best Awards ceremony next year.

The FIFA Best Awards honour the top men's and women's players, as well as coaches and teams, as voted for by fans, media representatives, captains and national team coaches.

"I can announce here a new partnership we have closed together to honour the best players, coaches and teams, here in Dubai," Infantino said at the World Sports Summit in the city on Monday.

"We have enjoyed the sport, and now we will enjoy even more the unity the sport brings to the entire world."

The 2025 edition in Doha saw French forward Ousmane Dembele named men's player of the year and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati winning the women's award. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.