Drop lunchtime kick-offs: Lampard

LONDON • Frank Lampard has called for the Premier League's Saturday early kick-offs to be scrapped as Chelsea's tired players prepare to face Newcastle in that slot today after the international break.

He believes it is madness for the league and television broadcasters to insist on the lunchtime schedule as it places undue stress on overworked players.

The issue is especially pertinent for the Chelsea boss when several of his stars were only just arriving back in England on Thursday after jetting around the world to play for their countries.

They will have barely any time to rest or train before the trip to St James' Park.

"The majority of our squad have been travelling, they are just getting back now. They will fly up to Newcastle, fly back, fly to Rennes on Tuesday and then back," said Lampard, whose team are in fifth place on 15 points, three behind leaders Leicester.

"When you look at the scheduling, the broadcasters have never had as many slots. How much does that 12.30(pm) slot need to be there? It is absolutely not the optimum way to have players preparing for games. Player injuries are going up across the league.

"Zero pre-season, the schedule is tighter and if we want to handle them as best we can and look after the players, change the 12.30 time."

His complaint about the scheduling comes as many of his fellow "Big Six" managers step up their calls for a return to the five-substitution rule that was introduced after the coronavirus lockdown last season.

He is convinced that decision to keep to three in the Premier League - which was voted on by top-flight teams - should be looked at again.

"I think it is something we have to address again with the clubs," he said on Thursday. "My main concern is player welfare, they are under incredible stress, especially those playing in Europe. Everywhere else (in Europe) has five subs so we have to revisit this, in my opinion."

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is sidelined by a hamstring injury and Lampard is also waiting on the results of a number of Covid-19 tests, although Kai Havertz is back in training after a period of self-isolation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NEWCASTLE V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm