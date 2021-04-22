Draw sets up Brazil, Germany rematch

ZURICH • Reigning champions Brazil were yesterday drawn with 2016 runners-up Germany, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in Group D of the Tokyo Olympics men's football group stage.

Hosts Japan, who last won a medal in the men's event with a bronze in 1968, will play France, South Africa and Mexico in Group A.

Group C comprises Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia while Group B has South Korea, New Zealand, Romania and Honduras.

The tournament starts on July 22, a day before the opening ceremony of the Games that were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The men's tournament are usually restricted to players under the age of 23, with just three overage players allowed. The age bracket has been raised for the Tokyo Games, in line with the one-year postponement.

In the women's draw, the United States will face Sweden, Australia and New Zealand in Group G. The Americans are the reigning world champions and four-time winners of the Olympic tournament and will start as favourites, with Rio 2016 winners Germany failing to qualify.

Home side Japan will play Britain, Canada and Chile in Group E while Group F will comprise China, Brazil, Zambia and the Netherlands.

Making only their second Olympic tournament appearance, the Britons will be led by interim coach Hege Riise. The Norwegian was appointed last month after Phil Neville left to join Inter Miami.

