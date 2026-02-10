Draw means Al-Hilal drop first points in Asian Champions League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 9 - Four-times champions Al-Hilal dropped their first points of the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite on Monday as Simone Inzaghi's much-changed line-up were held to a 0-0 draw by Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates.

With qualification for the last 16 already confirmed after victories in their first six matches, Inzaghi made a host of changes to his team for the meeting in Dubai and the Saudi Pro League outfit struggled as a result.

The point gained, however, keeps Al-Hilal in pole position in the standings with one round remaining, five points ahead of compatriots Al-Ahli in second.

The defending champions were also held to a 0-0 draw, sharing the points with Al-Wahda in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Al-Duhail shared a 1-1 draw with Sharjah FC from the UAE in Doha to retain their hopes of squeezing into the top eight places that secure a berth in the next phase of the competition.

Igor Coronado gave Sharjah the lead with a penalty in the 41st minute but Adil Boulbina levelled eight minutes from time with a spot kick of his own, which had to be taken twice after visiting goalkeeper Adel Al-Hosani moved off his line early.

The result moves both clubs onto eight points, two ahead of ninth-placed Al-Gharafa, who take on Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad on Tuesday with a chance to move into the qualification places.

Uzbekistan's Nasaf picked up their first point in the competition with a 1-1 draw against Iraq's Al-Shorta but the result means neither side can qualify. REUTERS