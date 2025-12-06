Draw for 2026 World Cup
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
Dec 5 - Following is the draw for next year's 48-team World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
GROUP A
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
European Playoff D
GROUP B
Canada
European Playoff A
Qatar
Switzerland
GROUP C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
GROUP D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
European Playoff C
GROUP E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
GROUP F
Netherlands
Japan
European Playoff B
Tunisia
GROUP G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
GROUP H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
GROUP I
France
Senegal
FIFA Playoff 2
Norway
GROUP J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
GROUP K
Portugal
FIFA Playoff 1
Uzbekistan
Colombia
GROUP L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama REUTERS