Draw for 2026 World Cup

Dec 5 - Following is the draw for next year's 48-team World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

GROUP A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

European Playoff D

GROUP B

Canada

European Playoff A

Qatar

Switzerland

GROUP C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

GROUP D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

European Playoff C

GROUP E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

GROUP F

Netherlands

Japan

European Playoff B

Tunisia

GROUP G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

GROUP H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

GROUP I

France

Senegal

FIFA Playoff 2

Norway

GROUP J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

GROUP K

Portugal

FIFA Playoff 1

Uzbekistan

Colombia

GROUP L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama REUTERS

