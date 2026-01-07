Dramatic late winner puts Algeria into Cup of Nations last eight

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

RABAT, Jan 6 - Algeria substitute Adil Boulbina slammed home a last-gasp winner a minute from the end of extra time as his side overcame the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 on Tuesday to book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Just as the round-of-16 tie was headed to a penalty shootout, Boulbina cut in off the left wing before unleashing a dipping shot that flew in, clipping the underside of the crossbar on the way.

It was as much as the more enterprising Algerians deserved, having created more opportunities throughout the toughly contested encounter.

Algeria will now be up against Nigeria in their quarter-final tie in Marrakesh on Saturday.

Algeria dominated the early stages at the Stade Moulay El Hassan as the Congolese adopted a cautious approach, and flying fullback Rafik Belghali caused panic when he whipped in a 21st-minute cross that DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba, in his effort to clear, almost turned into his own net.

But by the midway point of the half, DR Congo had forged a good chance of their own with a breakaway from Cedric Bakambu that forced a save from Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane. The resultant corner was headed narrowly wide by Axel Tuanzebe.

Both sides traded rare chances as Ibrahima Maza went close to the target three minutes before halftime, and Mbemba had a back-post effort from a corner blocked in the 59th minute.

ALGERIA MORE ATTACKING IN FINAL STAGES

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez made little contribution but, before being taken off in the 70th minute, drove his free kick narrowly over the Congolese crossbar.

His teammates, however, probed in the closing stages and saw Mohamed Amoura strike an effort from an angle straight at the Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who made another smart stop to deny substitute Anis Hadj Moussa in the 86th minute.

In extra time, substitute Baghdad Bounedjah miscued a chance, and when he did connect properly soon after, forced a fumble out of Mpasi, but the goalkeeper recovered quickly.

Mpasi, a reserve at Ligue 1’s Le Havre, then kept his side in the contest with two sharp saves from Fares Chaibi in the final 10 minutes of extra time but there was nothing he could do to stop Boulbina’s piledriver.

The last of the round of 16 ties is between holders Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso later on Tuesday. REUTERS