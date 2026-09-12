DR Congo's World Cup exploits encourage more players to join their cause

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Sept 12 - Democratic Republic of Congo's success at this year’s World Cup has seen a bevy of European-born players added to their squad as coach Sebastien Desabre seeks to expand the player pool and build on their last-32 place at the finals in North America.

DR Congo will later this month play their first matches since the World Cup, where they were 15 minutes away from an upset win over England in Atlanta, when they begin the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Six new players from European clubs have since been added to the squad to face Equatorial Guinea in Kinshasa on September 24 and Zimbabwe away in Harare four days later.

Former Manchester United centre back Willy Kambwala, now at Italian club Como, was named along with Ezechiel Banzuzi (Leipzig), Stanis Idumbo (AS Monaco), Jordy Makengo (Freiburg), Noah Mbamba (Lorient) and Kevin Pedro (Saint-Etienne).

Banzuzi (Netherlands), Idumbo and Mbamba (Belgium) plus Pedro (France) have all been capped at junior level and would need FIFA's permission to switch international eligibility.

None of the four have yet been approved, according to FIFA’s Change of Association Platform.

DR Congo have in the past named players in the squad without securing their agreement, or a formal switch of allegiances.

However, Desabre has been on a charm offensive across Europe in recent months, seeking to persuade players of Congolese heritage to commit to an international future with the Leopards.

DR Congo went past the group phase at the World Cup for the first time at this year's tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Banzuzi used social media this week to announce his switch to the DR Congo team after playing at under-21 level for the Netherlands, where he was born. He posed for a picture with a Congolese shirt.

DR CONGO LOOKING TO BUILD FORMIDABLE SQUAD

Desabre plans to use friendlies against Uganda on October 2 and October 5 to try and persuade even more players to join, seeking to build a formidable squad with less than a year to the Cup of Nations finals in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda next June.

For the two clashes against Uganda, six more new players from European clubs have been invited, including Ajax Amsterdam teenager Jorthy Mokio, capped by Belgium last year, and two England under-20 internationals, Paris Maghoma and Stephy Mavididi, who play in the Championship (second tier).

Former Dutch under-21 international Anthony Musaba, who is at Championship side Norwich City, is also on the list.

Mokio earlier this year expressed his desire to play for the Congolese but because he featured in the Nations League for Belgium in March 2025, he must wait three years.

Players under 21 years old, with no more than three competitive caps at senior level, can switch allegiance, but there is a three-year cooling-off period.

The two matches against Uganda are not competitive, leaving a grey area for Mokio to begin integrating into the team, even if his official debut can only happen in 18 months' time. REUTERS