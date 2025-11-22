DR Congo to play in Guadalajara, Iraq in Monterrey in World Cup play-off tournament

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DR Congo supporters celebrate in the streets as they wait for the bus transporting the national soccer team upon their arrival in Kinshasa on Nov 17, 2025.

MEXICO CITY – FIFA confirmed the schedule for March’s inter-confederation World Cup play-off tournament on Nov 21, with Iraq, Bolivia and Suriname playing in Monterrey, while Democratic Republic of Congo, New Caledonia and Jamaica will take to the field in Guadalajara.

With two spots at the Finals in North America up for grabs, Guadalajara Stadium will host the bracket where New Caledonia face Jamaica in the semi-final, with the winner advancing to meet DR Congo.

Monterrey Stadium will stage the Bolivia-Suriname semi-final, with Iraq awaiting the winner. Both semis will be played on March 26, with the two finals set for March 31.

The single-leg knockout format ensures high-stakes ties as teams chase the final berths at the first-ever 48-team World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada in June and July 2026.

The local organisers said the play-offs would also serve as key operational tests, helping trial logistics, security and fan-movement plans with the state and municipal authorities.

Monterrey and Guadalajara will each host four matches at the June 11-July 19 World Cup.

Pedro Esquivel, head of the Monterrey organising committee, said on Nov 20 that the stadium was ready to host the matches ahead of schedule after undergoing renovations, including a new pitch and upgraded VIP boxes.

“If there were a game in January, we could host it without any problem,” he said.

“We’re working with the state and local authorities to treat these games as a trial for protocols and mobility, and we’re coordinating closely with FIFA, which is keen for the event to be a success in Mexico.” REUTERS