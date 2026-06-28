DR Congo seal place in World Cup knockouts with comeback win over Uzbekistan

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DR Congo's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring their third goal with his teammates.

ATLANTA – Yoane Wissa netted twice as the Democratic Republic of Congo booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage with a comeback 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Group K on June 27 , to set up a round of 32 meeting with England.

DR Congo, making their World Cup return after a 52-year absence, came into the final round of the group stage knowing a win would see them advance, but looked in trouble when Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov put his side ahead in the 10th minute.

The African side appeared to suffer from the pressure of expectation, but were given a lifeline with a penalty which Wissa converted midway through the second half.

Substitute Fiston Mayele netted 12 minutes from time with a deft flick which beat the keeper before Wissa wrapped up the win in style in added time.

The Congolese, who finished on four points, claimed one of the eight best third-place spots, meaning South Korea are out of the running for the knockout stage . DR Congo will return to Atlanta on July 1 to face Group L winners England.

Uzbekistan exit the tournament without earning a point on their World Cup debut. REUTERS