DR Congo say World Cup delegation compliant with US Ebola protocols

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May 28 - The Democratic Republic of Congo said its national football federation and FIFA had confirmed its World Cup delegation is compliant with U.S. protocols related to the Ebola outbreak, clearing the way for the team to compete at the tournament.

A team official had said on Saturday that preparations would continue as planned despite a U.S. requirement for individuals to complete a 21-day isolation period before entering the country.

The United States is co-hosting the June 11 to July 19 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

The World Health Organization last week warned of a "very high" risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola spreading nationally in the DRC, with more than 1,000 suspected cases and 246 suspected deaths reported until now.

Congolese authorities said their federation (FECOFA) had held talks with FIFA this week and that the delegation was now fully compliant with health and safety protocols, including cancelling a training camp in Kinshasa and relocating preparations abroad.

"I applaud FECOFA and FIFA for moving swiftly and decisively to make this responsible, reasonable determination," DRC Ambassador to the United States Yvette Kapinga Ngandu said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Leopards are ready, they are safe, and I have no doubt that the United States will embrace this team."

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

Most members of the squad are based in Europe, reducing the risk of direct exposure, while staff members who departed Kinshasa earlier this month will complete at least 21 days in Europe before travelling to the U.S. in line with U.S. health guidelines.

"The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has done everything in its power to ensure they arrive in the United States prepared, protected, and ready to compete," Sports Minister Didier Budimbu said.

Officials also raised concerns about fans who secured World Cup tickets but have been unable to obtain U.S. visas due to administrative restrictions, adding that discussions were under way with FIFA over possible refunds.

The Congolese team, appearing at their first World Cup in 52 years, are set to be based in Houston. They open their Group K campaign against Portugal on June 17, before facing Colombia in Guadalajara on June 23 and Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27. REUTERS