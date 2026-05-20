DR Congo make change to World Cup squad as Bushiri ruled out

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 20 - The Democratic Republic of Congo have been forced to change their World Cup squad two days after announcing it as Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out due to injury and replaced by another Scottish-based player in Aaron Tshibola.

Coach Sebastien Desabre named his 26-player squad on Monday, but has withdrawn Hibernian centre back Bushiri. Kilmarnock defensive midfielder Tshibola has been called up.

"The Congolese Football Federation Association confirms the withdrawal of Rocky Bushiri from the 2026 World Cup, following an injury sustained during his last match with his club," the Congolese Association Football Federation said in a statement.

"The technical staff has called up Aaron Tshibola, player for Kilmarnock FC, as a replacement."

London-born Tshibola, previously on the books of Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, is a former England junior international who made his debut for Congo in 2018 but was not selected again for another five years.

He has 16 international caps and helped DR Congo finish fourth at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but did not feature in the last continental tournament in Morocco.

DR Congo are in World Cup Group K with Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

The country was known as Zaire when they last played at the World Cup in West Germany in 1974, losing all three games, including a 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia.

Revised DR Congo squad

Goalkeepers: Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liège), Timothy Fayulu (Noah), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre)

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika (Larisa), Gedoon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Lodz), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur Masuaku (Racing Lens), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Brian Cipenga (Castellon), Meshack Elia (Alanyaspor), Gael Kakuta (Larisa), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngal'ayel Mukau (Lille), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock)

Forwards: Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis), Simon Banza (Al Jazira), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United). REUTERS