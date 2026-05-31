DR Congo end 52-year World Cup absence amid health, security crises

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JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Republic of Congo will return to the World Cup after a 52-year absence, as the vast central Africa nation reels from health and security crises.

A deadly Ebola outbreak in the east of the country had recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected deaths by May 24. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the true spread of the epidemic, thought to have circulated under the radar for some time, is likely much wider.

Fortunately, none of the 26 stars chosen to represent DR Congo at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, play in the affected areas.

French coach Sebastien Desabre selected 24 players from 11 European countries, one with a club in the United Arab Emirates and one with Egyptian outfit Pyramids.

As the Ebola epidemic spreads, fighting between government troops and the Rwanda-backed M23 militia has been raging.

The national football team, known as the Leopards, are training in Europe ahead of Group K showdowns with Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Having survived a marathon 13-match qualifying programme from Mauritania to Mexico, Desabre and his squad want to erase memories of 1974 in then West Germany.

Then called Zaire, the first sub-Saharan qualifiers for the World Cup suffered a humiliating 9-0 hiding from Yugoslavia. They were also beaten by Scotland and Brazil and headed home without scoring a goal.

Desabre has consistently praised the “humility and discipline” of the current squad.

The 49-year-old Frenchman took charge of the talented but underachieving Leopards in 2022 and patiently developed a strong national team.

Senegal are widely considered the most powerful team currently in Africa, but they were held at home by DR Congo in 2026 World Cup qualifying. The teams drew again when they clashed at the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

After finishing fourth at the previous AFCON in the Ivory Coast, the Congolese made a last-16 exit in 2025.

“I did not view it as regression after what we achieved in the Ivory Coast. We took many positives from Morocco, although the campaign was shorter,” Desabre said.

“Going to the World Cup means a generation of Congolese will see for the first time their heroes competing at the greatest football tournament.

“Amid the problems in the country, that can only lift the mood of the people. My players are aware of the positive role they can play by.”

The realism of Desabre is echoed by captain Chancel Mbemba.

“I give credit to our coach Sebastien. His modesty and hard work ethic has rubbed off on the players,” he said. “We are back at the World Cup after 52 years... Our promises to the people of Congo are that we will continue to be humble, keep our feet on the ground and work relentlessly.” AFP