DR Congo determined to put aside poor image left half century ago

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

June 2 - After a 52-year wait, the Democratic Republic of Congo return to the World Cup determined to expunge the image of naivety and folly left behind on their only previous appearance.

It was when the country was still known as Zaire and competed at the 1974 finals in West Germany – the first African side from south of the Sahara to go to the World Cup.

As reigning continental champions, there was hope that they could boost the fledgling status of African football but instead they left behind a dopey and tatty image after losing all three games, including a 9-0 thumping from Yugoslavia.

DR Congo, Africa's second largest country by landmass, has since gone through frequent political and economic upheaval which has had a marked effect on the football team and left them playing for decades far below their rich potential.

But by dipping into the growing diaspora, they have put together a solid squad who were able to qualify for the 2026 finals, albeit needing to come through two playoffs to do so.

First, the Congolese competed in a continental playoff in November for the best four runners-up across the nine African groups and eliminated powerhouses Cameroon and Nigeria to win.

That earned them a place in the inter-confederation playoff in March where they edged Jamaica in extra time in Mexico to become the second-last country to book a berth at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

It was a reward for persistence and perseverance in a gruelling campaign where they narrowly lost out to Senegal in their original group before travelling thousands of miles to ensure qualification.

"Those experiences have made us stronger and more resilient, and they've led us to this. After all the hard work the players and the staff have put in over the last three years, they've thoroughly earned it," said their French coach, Sebastien Desabre, who has kept a consistent team selection and made much of the team spirit developed in his almost four years in charge.

Most of his squad are European-born, either in Belgium, France or Switzerland, plus the London-born Aaron Wan-Bissaka, previously called up by England but who missed out on a cap through injury.

"We are extremely proud because a whole generation hasn't been able to see its national team in the World Cup but now they will see them there," added Desabre. REUTERS