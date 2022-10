A former Singapore Premier League (SPL) title winner could return to the league in 2023 after three seasons out.

Brunei DPMM had participated in the SPL and its precursor, the S-League, from 2012 to 2019, winning the championship in 2015 and 2019. But the Covid-19 lockdown in Brunei in 2020 meant they were unable to mount a title defence.