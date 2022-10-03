Double treble in derby win

LONDON - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has slammed his players for a lack of fight after Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of his team in the English Premier League on Sunday.

City put United to the sword in a ruthless display of attacking football in the first half, as the visitors, who had won their last four league games, were blown away at the Etihad Stadium.

To rub salt into their wounds, the Red Devils have conceded two hat-tricks in a top-flight match for the first time since a 6-0 home defeat by Huddersfield Town in 1930.

"If you don't fight, which we didn't, you are going to have a problem against Man City. Today we wanted to run but there was a lack of belief," said ten Hag.

"I am surprised why we didn't bring it on the pitch... We were not on the front foot, we were not brave on the ball. I have to talk to my players and find out why.

"When you are not concentrated against City, you get hammered. All the credit to City but our performance was not good. As individuals, they were not convinced and did not support each other. A lack of fight and spirit in the team."

Former United captain Roy Keane, on punditry duty at Sky Sports, added: "There's nothing for United to take out from this game. The players should be embarrassed. You can't go into half-time 4-0 down in a derby game.

"United were over-ran in midfield and defensively they were all over... Again we look at leadership... there was nothing there."

United were given a rude awakening of the gulf that still exists between the Manchester giants when Foden got the scoring under way inside just eight minutes, sweeping home Bernardo Silva's cross, before Haaland headed his first in the 34th minute.

The Norwegian struck again three minutes later before Foden added the fourth before half-time.

Big-money signing Antony curled a stunning strike into the net early in the second half to give United faint hope of a comeback, before Haaland fired home his 14th league goal of the season to notch his third hat-trick in eight league games.