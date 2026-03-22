Dortmund stage late three-goal comeback to beat Hamburg 3-2

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DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 - Borussia Dortmund missed a penalty but scored three goals in 11 minutes late in the second half to race back from 2-0 down and snatch a 3-2 victory over visitors Hamburg SV on Saturday.

The hosts, in second place on 61 points, stayed nine behind leaders Bayern Munich with seven matches remaining.

Dortmund found themselves 2-0 down in the first half with Hamburg taking a 19th minute lead through Philip Otele's tap-in and Albert Sambi Lokongo doubling it in the 38th.

The hosts missed a chance to cut the deficit before the break when Felix Nmecha sent a stoppage-time penalty wide but they got a second chance with a 73nd minute penalty. Ramy Bensebaini did it better to pull a goal back before substitute Serhou Guirassy stabbed in from close range to level six minutes later.

The hosts were then awarded a third penalty and Bensebaini scored from the spot once more in the 84th to complete their late comeback. REUTERS