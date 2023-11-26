Dortmund stage comeback to beat Gladbach for first win in four matches

DORTMUND, Germany - Borussia Dortmund scored three goals in 15 minutes in the first half to power back from two goals down and beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-2 on Saturday for their first win in the last four Bundesliga matches.

The hosts, who face AC Milan in the Champions League next week, had found themselves 2-0 down after Gladbach's strong start.

Rocco Reitz put the visitors in front in the 13th minute and Manu Kone thundered in his shot in the 28th but Dortmund responded almost instantly, with Marcel Sabitzer cutting the deficit two minutes later.

With Gladbach unable to keep possession, the hosts needed just two more minutes to equalise with Niclas Fuellkrug's fourth goal of the season.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens completed their three-goal comeback on the stroke of halftime, finishing off a quick passing move.

Dortmund kept up the pressure after the break with Marco Reus hitting the woodwork and Germany international Fuellkrug coming close as well with a short-range header.

They survived some late Gladbach pressure and scored again on the break with Donyell Malen tapping into an empty goal in stoppage time.

The win lifted Dortmund to 24 points in fourth place, 10 points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen. REUTERS

