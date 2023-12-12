Dortmund eye PSG weakness in away games for group win

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund have identified Pars St Germain's away form in the Champions League as one of their opponents' weaknesses ahead of their final Group F game on Wednesday that will determine the group winner, coach Edin Terzic said.

Dortmund are already through to the last 16, having booked their spot by beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro late last month. A draw or a win will be enough to secure the group win and avoid some of the big teams in the next round.

Dortmund are top on 10 points with PSG three behind in second place. Newcastle United, in third and fourth-placed AC Milan, who face each other, are both on five.

The French need a win to be guaranteed a place in the knockout stage while a win would also see them clinch top spot in the group. A draw or a loss would leave them relying on a favourable result from the other group match.

"We play against PSG in front of a sold-out stadium. That is all the motivation we need to go for a win," Terzic told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We know what qualities they have as a team but we have also seen their defensive issues in away games. If we are courageous and have a level of intensity in our game we can cause any opponent problems."

PSG lost both group matches on the road this season -- in Newcastle and Milan.

"They (PSG) know they need to win here to secure their place (in the next round) and they also know we want to win it," Terzic said.

The Dortmund coach will be without suspended captain Emre Can while a decision on the availability of Marcel Sabitzer and Marius Wolf will be taken on matchday.

Both had missed Saturday's 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig with minor injuries.

There was some good news for Terzic, though, with forward Sebastien Haller having recovered from injury and cleared to play.

"Haller will be back. He has no problems," Terzic said. REUTERS