Dortmund crush Augsburg 5-1 ahead of Champions League semi-final

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - October 29, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ File Photo
Updated
May 04, 2024, 11:52 PM
Published
May 04, 2024, 11:52 PM

DORTMUND, Germany - Borussia Dortmund demolished Augsburg 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday in a perfect dress rehearsal ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final return leg at Paris St Germain.

Dortmund, who face PSG on Tuesday after their 1-0 first leg win in Germany earlier this week, enjoyed a whirlwind start with three goals in the first 29 minutes.

Youssoufa Moukoko struck either side of Doneyll Malen's 20th minute goal to quickly put the game to bed.

Augsburg cut the deficit in the 32nd minute with Ruben Vargas but the visitors restored their three-goal cushion with Marco Reus, who will leave the club after 12 years at the end of the season, in the 34th.

He then delivered his second assist of the evening for Felix Nmecha to make it 5-1 in the 64th.

Dortmund, who have secured a Champions League spot for next season, are in fifth place on 60 points, three behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig. REUTERS

