Dortmund battle past Union 2-0 to hold on to fourth place

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund scored in each half through Karim Adeyemi and Ian Maatsen to battle past Union Berlin 2-0 on Saturday and remain fourth in the Bundesliga.

Their first win in four games in all competitions lifted them to 44 points, three behind third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who face VfL Wolfsburg later on Saturday. RB Leipzig are fifth on 43 after their 4-1 win over VfL Bochum.

It also lifted some of the pressure on coach Edin Terzic, who has been criticised for the team's poor recent form. Dortmund host PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League last 16 second leg on March 13.

"We were a bit sleepy in the first 20 or 30 minutes," scorer Adeyemi said. "After that we did it well. We played a solid game even though we are not completely satisfied.

"We could have been more dominant," he added.

Dortmund, missing suspended forward Donyell Malen, had two golden chances before Adeyemi picked up the ball on the edge of the box, cut inside and whipped in a fierce shot that went in off the crossbar to give his side a 41st-minute lead.

It was the first goal of the season for the Germany international, who has struggled with injuries and a dip in form in recent months.

Union should have levelled in the 56th but Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer palmed a point-blank Kevin Volland shot wide and the visitors made sure of the three points with Maatsen's 90th- minute goal.

The top four teams qualify for next season's Champions League group stage.