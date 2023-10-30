Dortmund and Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 draw

FRANKFURT - Borussia Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the season when they earned a 3-3 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt in a roller-coaster Bundesliga match on Sunday.

With rain lashing down, Omar Marmoush gave Frankfurt a 2-0 lead -- the first goal coming from the penalty spot -- before Dortmund fought back with goals from Marcel Sabitzer and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Frankfurt's 20-year-old Fares Chaibi then scored his first Bundesliga goal to make it 3-2 but Dortmund equalised again when Karim Adeyemi found space on the wing and crossed the ball for Julian Brandt to tap in from close range.

The draw leaves Dortmund in fourth place, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich whom they play in 'Der Klassiker' clash on Saturday. Frankfurt are seventh, seven points behind Dortmund. REUTERS

