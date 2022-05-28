Champions League 2022 Final Preview

On The Ball: Don't bet against Real upsetting the odds again

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In Paris, Liverpool and Real Madrid will become the first Champions League final pairing on three occasions, while Carlo Ancelotti will become the first manager to face the same opposition three times in the competition's showpiece. In short, plenty of history will be played out.

It was Ancelotti, who knows Merseyside well, having managed Everton from 2019 until last year, whose AC Milan team were on the wrong end of Liverpool's miracle of Istanbul in 2005, though he gained revenge in Athens two years later.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2022, with the headline On The Ball: Don't bet against Real upsetting the odds again. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top