Doncaster close on League Two playoffs after remarkable 10-game winning run

Doncaster Rovers have managed to successfully flip the script of their season and put themselves in contention for a spot in the League Two playoffs after securing their 10th successive league win on Tuesday.

Doncaster were languishing in 20th place in the fourth tier in early March, but since then they have put together a remarkable run in the league which has catapulted them up the standings.

Their 4-1 comeback win over Colchester was their 10th straight victory - a joint club record - moving them up to fifth in the league with one game left in the season.

The top three teams in the division are promoted to League One while the teams that finish fourth to seventh go into the playoffs to fight for the final spot.

"I'm really proud. Obviously conceding early wasn't ideal for us but the response was outstanding," manager Grant McCann, who took charge of Doncaster in May last year, said after the record-equalling win.

"... We always play for more goals; we never sit tight and take what we've got – that's just the way we like to go about things. We came up against a team that's obviously down the wrong end of the table and we knew it was going to be tough."

Doncaster travel to face Gillingham in their last league game of the season on Saturday. A point in that match would be enough to ensure a spot in the play-offs regardless of other results. REUTERS