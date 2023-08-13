Dominic Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH, England - A late equaliser by Dominic Solanke ensured Bournemouth’s new manager Andoni Iraola marked his first game in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United on Saturday.

Jarrod Bowen’s superbly taken goal, curled in with his left foot just after halftime, had put the visitors ahead.

But Bournemouth worked tirelessly to get back into the match and were rewarded when Solanke pounced on a wayward shot in the area to round Alphonse Areola for a tap-in.

West Ham will feel it was two points dropped after they twice hit the woodwork, once with Tomas Soucek in the first half and again late on when Lucas Paqueta’s low shot hit the post.

Bournemouth were also denied by the goal frame though with Joe Rothwell crashing an effort off the crossbar.

Bowen is a cult hero with West Ham fans after his winning goal in the Europa Conference final last season, and he cemented that status when he picked out the top corner with a superb strike.

West Ham had looked marginally the more dangerous up until that point despite Bournemouth’s possession, but the hosts responded well to the setback.

Their equaliser was a curious affair with Antoine Semenyo’s shot going well wide but instead it turned in to a perfect pass for Solanke, a target for West Ham in the transfer window, who coolly slotted home.

Paqueta, himself a target for Manchester City, thought he had won it for West Ham but a point apiece seemed about fair.