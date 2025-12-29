Dominic Calvert-Lewin stretches hot streak as Leeds United hold Sunderland

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Leeds United's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the equaliser during the 1-1 English Premier League draw against Sunderland at The Stadium of Light on Dec 28, 2025.

– Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for a sixth consecutive English Premier League game as Leeds United denied Sunderland a place in the top five with a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Dec 28.

Simon Adingra fired the Black Cats into a half-time lead, but the in-form Calvert-Lewin levelled early in the second period to pull Leeds further clear of the relegation zone.

On his form, the 28-year-old told Sky Sports: “It’s just nice. Everything feels quite fluid at the moment and as I said before, I’m getting in the right areas and players are finding me.

“I think it’s taken a little bit of time for players around me to learn my game and what I’m good at – but I like to think when I get service, I’m lethal in the box...

“It is something that when you find a good rhythm and a good momentum, the timing seems to come with it. As a centre-forward, you can make a lot of runs sometimes and not get the ball. You need a lot of things to come together for it to be a goal.”

Sunderland are still yet to lose at home on their return to the top flight but have been severely depleted by the departure of six players to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Adingra was one of the Ivory Coast’s key men in winning the Afcon on home soil in 2024, but was not selected this time.

Sunderland were grateful for that decision, as the former Brighton & Hove Albion winger curled in his first goal for the club from Granit Xhaka’s fine through ball on 28 minutes.

Said Adingra: “I’ve had a difficult start to the season, I was not playing a lot and that’s why I’ve not gone to Afcon. It was painful for me and my family. I have a chance now, so I will try and take it.”

Brian Brobbey headed against the crossbar in first-half stoppage time with the chance to double Sunderland’s lead.

But Leeds had been the better side for large spells of the first period and started the second with a bang.

Calvert-Lewin latched onto Brenden Aaronson’s low cross for his eighth goal of the season, seven of which have come in the last six games.

The former Everton striker’s form has played a major role in edging Leeds towards safety and keeping his manager Daniel Farke in a job.

The German was reportedly on the brink of being dismissed before a five-game unbeaten run that has taken Leeds seven points clear of the bottom three.

Sunderland missed the chance to leapfrog Manchester United and Chelsea but sit seventh, just four points outside the top four. AFP



