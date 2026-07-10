Doku offers Belgium X-factor they might need against Spain

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts after being substituted off REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

ATLANTA, July 9 - Jeremy Doku has had the birth of his child to celebrate during the World Cup but little else to cheer having lost his spot in the Belgium side, but Friday’s quarter-final against Spain in Los Angeles could be his chance to make up for lost time.

The 24-year-old was expected to be a key contributor to his country’s cause at the tournament, but has only started three of Belgium’s five games and was on the bench last time out.

His pace, dribbling skills and ability to get past defenders, however, make him an option for Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, who will be cooking up a tactical plan to upset the European champions.

Doku was not in his plans on Monday in Seattle when Belgium demolished the U.S. with a 4-1 win. Garcia picked Dodi Lukebakio and Leandro Trossard to play wide and they worked hard both in and out of possession.

Doku has similar disruptive qualities that Garcia might turn to in order to break down a Spanish defence that has not conceded a goal at the tournament.

The Belgium coach has a reputation for switching tactics around and got it spot on against the U.S., but against Spain he will need new plans.

Doku began the tournament struggling with illness and dashed to London for his son’s birth, missing the game against Iran.

In the 5-1 group-stage win over New Zealand, he was taken off before the hour mark, struggling with fatigue and more was expected in the round of 32 but Doku was also taken off early in the second half before Belgium miraculously escaped defeat by Senegal.

WANTS TO BE BEST WINGER IN WORLD FOOTBALL

Doku has made no secret of his ambition to be the best winger in world football but admits he needs to score more goals.

“If I have those goals then I believe that I can get there for sure,” he said.

“I feel like assists, in that area, I’m fine but I have to be more in the areas where you can score easy goals, tap-ins and stuff like that.”

Doku did have a purple patch coming into the World Cup with five goals in the last two months of the season for Manchester City, but for Belgium he has not scored since November against Liechtenstein.

“I think Doku will still explode at this tournament,” predicted former international Marc Degryse, now Belgian television analyst.

. REUTERS