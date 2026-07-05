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Doku needs more support if he is to perform for Belgium, says teammate

July 4 - Belgium winger Jeremy Doku deserves more support at the World Cup if he is going to prove decisive for his country, teammate Dodi Lukebakio said on Saturday.

Doku had been touted as a potential talisman for Belgium before the tournament but has been largely ineffective despite their progress to the last 16, where they will meet co-hosts the United States in Seattle on Monday.

The 24-year-old Doku was taken off in the last game against Senegal, along with Kevin De Bruyne, when the side were 2-0 down to Senegal and the change helped spark an improbable comeback with Belgium triumphing 3-2 in the last minute of extra time.

"Jeremy is like a brother to me. It's understandable that things have been difficult for him so far," Lukebakio told a press conference at the training base.

"He became a father, and he was also very ill. I know how ambitious he is and how hard he works.

"Jeremy is a very good player. I think he deserves more support from everyone because when he's fit and playing well, you all know how much damage he can do to the opposition."

Doku missed Belgium's second group game against Iran when he flew to London for the birth of his first child but did start the other three games at the tournament.

Lukebakio delivered a convincing performance when Belgium last met the U.S. in a friendly in Atlanta in March, scoring the last two goals in a 5-2 triumph.

"But they're a completely different team now," the winger said. "At a World Cup, everything is different, and this time they'll certainly have all of their fans behind them. It'll be a 50-50 contest." REUTERS