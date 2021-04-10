Doi is first Player of the Month

Hougang United's Tomoyuki Doi has made history by bagging the first-ever Player of the Month award in the Singapore Premier League, but he is not about to rest on his laurels.

The Japanese striker is intent on continuing to shine after being recognised for scoring braces in the team's victories over AFC Cup representatives Geylang International (4-1) and Lion City Sailors (3-1) last month.

Cheetahs coach Clement Teo's efforts in guiding Hougang back from a poor start to the SPL also saw him feted, with the 54-year-old claiming the Coach of the Month for March gong.

The monthly winners, who will receive a trophy and a cash award, are decided by a panel comprising representatives from the Football Association of Singapore technical team, Singapore Pools and local media.

Doi, 23, who has declared his desire to win the Player of the Year and top scorer awards in order to be noticed by J-League teams, received $500.

The 2020 Player of the Year nominee said: "I appreciate my team-mates, coaches and supporters for being there for me, and I'm happy with this award.

"But I'm not satisfied just yet because I need to train even harder to be a better player and show even more quality in every match I play."

Teo, who received $300, also paid tribute to the team, saying: "I am blessed to have a group of wonderful players and officials who worked very hard to get the results, as well as a chairman (Bill Ng) who is dedicated and supportive."

The Young Player of the Month award and $250 went to the Young Lions' striker Khairin Nadim.

The teenager scored in the two games he played last month to help his team come from behind to secure a 3-3 draw with Balestier Khalsa and a 1-1 draw with Geylang.

Including the three goals he scored last season, he also became the youngest player to reach five SPL goals at just 16 years, 10 months and 16 days.

Khairin said: "I want to thank my coaches for believing in me and giving me opportunities.

"Being able to play and score as a young player gives me confidence and motivation to work harder to prove myself on the pitch.

S'PORE PREMIER LEAGUE MARCH AWARDS

PLAYER Tomoyuki Doi (Hougang) COACH Clement Teo (Hougang) YOUNG PLAYER Khairin Nadim (Young Lions) GOAL Song Ui-young (Lion City Sailors)

"I still have a lot to learn and, hopefully, I can score more goals for my team."

There was a bumper crop of stellar goals in the first three rounds of SPL action and, ultimately, Sailors midfielder Song Ui-young's volley in the 5-0 win over Tanjong Pagar was picked as the Goal of the Month, landing the South Korean $200.

The 27-year-old, who scored three goals in March, said: "As the ball was half-cleared into the air and landing, I was already visualising the volley as I have done so before in training.

"It is a good initiative to have such monthly awards like major leagues do to acknowledge good work by coaches and players.

"I'm thankful for this award and my team, and will do my best to keep scoring for them."