Do-or-die mission for Barcelona's Koeman

MADRID • Ronald Koeman's future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with a trip to Benfica in the Champions League today, could buy him some extra time.

Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end.

A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with club captain Gerard Pique calling for calm after the game and he also shied away from backing his coach.

"The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said.

"We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."

After drawing with Granada, Koeman seemed both to dismiss Barcelona's possession mantra and denigrate his players in one breath.

"If you look at our squad, what are you supposed to do? Play tiki-taka?" Koeman said, in a reference to the short passing style.

But a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday has, at least briefly, lifted the mood ahead of a week that is likely a litmus test for Koeman.

After facing Benfica, Barcelona play on Saturday at La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

A loss in either game would represent a damaging blow to Barca's hopes in either competition and perhaps convince the board the need for change is now.

Yet a better combination of results could also earn Koeman some breathing space, even if it appears clear he is not the long-term choice of club president Joan Laporta.

BARCELONA'S FORM GUIDE

LAST SIX MATCHES Barca 3 Levante 0 (La Liga) Cadiz 0 Barca 0 (La Liga) Barca 1 Granada 1 (La Liga) Barca 0 Bayern Munich 3 (Champions League) Barca 2 Getafe 1 (La Liga) Athletic Bilbao 1 Barca 1 (La Liga)

A period of stability would suit Laporta, given he needs time not only to identify a successor but also persuade him to join a club still working off more than a billion euros of debt and too broke to make big signings for at least another year.

The better scenario both for Koeman and the board would be that the team recovers this week.

There were certainly reasons for optimism in the win over Levante, with the return of Ansu Fati, who came on after 10 months out injured and then sent the fans ballistic by scoring in the 91st minute.

Levante, though, were generous opponents and Koeman cannot expect the same from Benfica, who are unbeaten, having won 10 of their 12 games so far this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BENFICA V BARCELONA

Singtel TV Ch113, tomorrow, 2.55am