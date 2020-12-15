Dispirited start leaves Klopp in state of fury

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp had to wake Liverpool up before Mohamed Salah's late penalty rescued a 1-1 Premier League draw against struggling Fulham on Sunday.

Klopp's side were punished for a sloppy first-half display at Craven Cottage when Bobby Decordova-Reid gave the hosts a shock lead.

But Egyptian star Salah spared the visitors' blushes with a penalty 11 minutes from time to preserve their eight-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

The Premier League champions missed the chance to leapfrog leaders Tottenham, who drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace, and remained second on goal difference.

Their uncharacteristically lax performance left Klopp raging.

"If they had to wake up, I don't know, but I cannot write a book and throw it on the pitch for them to read," he said after his side failed to win an away league game for the fifth straight time.

"I wanted us to shake up the game. A good start is nice, but if you don't have it, you start again. We had half an hour pretty much to get our feet in the game, and that's why I shouted a bit at them.

"After that, it was better and the second half was good. They were fighting for the result but we had more situations after that and could have scored more."

The Reds will have a chance to go top when they host Spurs tomorrow.

With Diogo Jota now ruled out for two months, their injury crisis is not letting up but Joel Matip, who was taken off early at Fulham, is expected to be fit to face Jose Mourinho's men.

"Joel has a spasm in his back. We will see," Klopp said. "I think there will be a chance for Wednesday.

"It's not that bad at the moment. You have to fight against it, and that's what the boys did. We move on. Tottenham is the next challenge."

Like Klopp, Spurs manager Mourinho also rued letting two points slip at Selhurst Park after his players "did the exact opposite" of what he told them to do.

Spurs, whose 1-1 draw stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 games, had looked on course for their fifth away win after Harry Kane's opener, only to be pegged back by Jeffrey Schlupp's late equaliser.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE