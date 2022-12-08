Dispatch from Doha: Sounds, scents and football spirit merge at Souq Waqif, haunt of the World Cup fan

DOHA - It is past midnight when I exit the Souq Waqif metro station, and even if there had been no signs to direct me to Qatar’s famous marketplace, it would not have been difficult to find.

Immediately, my ears pick up Arabic music emanating from within a huddled mass in the distance. As I get closer, I see the gleam of a long, shiny object that is twirling in the air. An ardah (Arabic sword dance) is taking place in the middle of a group of onlookers, who are joyously clapping to the beat of the music blaring from a speaker. The smell of sweet shisha smoke wafts through the air.

Established over a century ago as a trading place where nomadic tribes of Bedouins and locals could exchange an assortment of products and socialise, Souq Waqif has become the focal point for fans at the ongoing World Cup.

Open 24 hours a day during the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament, it is where thousands flock each evening after matches to soak in the easy, family-friendly carnival atmosphere, mingle with fellow supporters, take selfies, or simply relax with a cup of coffee or karak (spiced) tea at one of the many al fresco cafes and restaurants that line the cobbled streets.