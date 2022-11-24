Dispatch from Doha: Free rides, Chilli crab chips and even bubble tea on Qatar’s sparkling metro system

DOHA – I am over 6,000km away from Singapore. But every day, I feel like I’m at home. Especially when I am on the go in Doha.

This is thanks to the Gulf state’s Metro system, its new, still-gleaming railway network which will allow the estimated 1.5 million World Cup visitors to get around Doha with ease. Efficient, vibrant and clean, it reminds me of the MRT system in Singapore.

All eight stadiums at this World Cup are located within a radius of about 60km, making it the most compact edition in history. Travel to multiple venues each day is possible, although Fifa has limited fans and the media to just two games a day, with a four-hour window between kick-offs.

Still, there is plenty to do other than the games and with the Metro, which opened in May 2019, stops like Souq Waqif, where the centuries-old traditional marketplace is, or Corniche, where the official fan festival zones are located, have been popular among fans here.

Public transportation has been made free for visitors for the whole tournament, and gantries at Metro stations are left wide open. At some of them, friendly marshals suggest “tap your Hayya card” – a personalised e-card for World Cup attendees – but most do not even bother because of the sheer volume of passengers.

The largest station on the network, the cavernous Msheireb station, is at the heart of the 37-stop Metro system with the three lines – red, green and gold – running through it.

Msheireb features convenience stores, artisanal cafes, shops selling perfumes, toys and optical instruments, and even a bubble tea joint, across four main levels. At one point, as I was walking through it, I wondered if I had somehow been transported back home, and to Dhoby Ghaut.

Its design, which features brightly-lit, high-arched ceilings, derived from historic Islamic architecture and inspired by traditional Bedouin tents, was even awarded a prize at the Prix Versailles – the world architecture award for stores, hotels, and restaurants – in 2020.