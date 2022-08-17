Dismissed Nunez let Reds down: Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool finished a point behind champions Manchester City in last season's Premier League - the second time in four campaigns the Reds have been beaten to the title by such a slender margin.

Had Jurgen Klopp's side won either of the two league matches against Pep Guardiola's men last season - instead of drawing both - they would have lifted the trophy, and earlier this week, the German told Sky Sports the dropped points proved to be so costly.

Given the strength of Guardiola's team, who are gunning for their fifth league title in six years, it will be concerning to Klopp that his team are already four points behind the front runners after Monday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

There are, of course, 36 top-flight games to play so things can easily change and if Liverpool earn at least one victory over City, those worries will disappear.

But in their first two league contests of the new season, the Reds have looked more susceptible and open than previous campaigns.

Klopp's men, who drew 2-2 at Fulham in their opener, dropped just two points against teams that finished in the bottom half last season, with their only blemish being a 3-3 draw with Brentford.

With Palace and Fulham not expected to finish in the top 10 this season, it will irk Klopp that his side have not been able to brush aside so-called lesser teams yet this term.

Liverpool's cause was also not helped by a moment of madness by star signing Darwin Nunez, who marred his Anfield debut by getting sent off for a headbutt on Palace's Joachim Andersen in the 57th minute after the Denmark defender had given him a shove in the back.

The Reds managed to fight back with 10 men to prevent a first league defeat in front of a full-capacity Kop since 2017 but could have done with the Uruguay forward, who hit the post earlier, as they pushed for a winner.

Palace stunned the hosts in the 32nd minute when against the run of play, Wilfried Zaha finished off Eberechi Eze's through ball from a counter-attack.

The Reds were determined to turn the tables after the break, only for Nunez to lose his head. They were instead indebted to a solo effort by Luis Diaz, who danced around several opposition players before rifling into goal from just outside the box in the 61st minute.

The Eagles deserved the point as they frustrated an off-key Reds side for long periods and could even have won the game, with Zaha hitting the post.