Dismal Tottenham can still avoid relegation, vows Igor Tudor

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Igor Tudor looks dejected after the 3-1 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace.

LONDON – Igor Tudor claims troubled Tottenham Hotspur’s dismal 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Thursday has convinced him they will avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs squandered the first-half lead given to them by Dominic Solanke, as Palace struck three times in 12 minutes before the interval in north London.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven was sent off for a needless professional foul on Ismaila Sarr, who converted the resulting penalty.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored Palace’s second and Sarr struck again as the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned toxic.

Languishing in 16th place, Spurs are just one point above the relegation zone after third-bottom West Ham’s win at Fulham on Wednesday.

With just one win in their last 13 home league games, they are in grave danger of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78.

Interim boss Tudor has already faced calls for his sacking after losing his first three matches since replacing the axed Thomas Frank. But the Croatian is adamant Tottenham’s improved second-half display showed the players still want to fight for survival.

“It was two games. After the red card, it was a second game. The second half we tried and I saw interesting things but I’m very disappointed like the fans,” he said.

“We need to work hard and believe. After this game, I believe more than I did before. I know that sounds strange but I saw something in the team. Even in the dressing room after the game. I saw some good energy, some more passion. The fight was there.

“When we are complete and choose the right guys, I believe it will be good.”

Tottenham have conceded two or more goals in nine successive league matches for the first time in their history. They have lost five successive league games and are without a win in 11 consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1975.

Tudor had arrived at Tottenham insisting they were 100 per cent certain to avoid relegation.

But defeats to Arsenal, Fulham and Palace have made that bold claim look increasingly foolish.

Asked if the manner of van de Ven’s red card showed Tottenham are unable to cope with the stress, Tudor added: “We need to stop talking about pressure. This is not a topic to speak about. I will not speak any more about pressure.”

Tottenham have spent only one season outside the top-flight since 1950.

They have nine games left to save themselves from an astonishing relegation, starting with their trip to Liverpool on March 15 before a vital clash with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest. AFP



