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USA coach Mauricio Pochettino and his team react after losing 4-1 to Belgium at the World Cup.

SEATTLE – US coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he was disappointed and frustrated by the backlash over Folarin Balogun’s ban, but insisted that it was no excuse for his side’s 4-1 World Cup exit at the hands of Belgium on Monday.

Striker Balogun was cleared by FIFA to play in the co-hosts’ pivotal round-of-16 clash despite having earned a red card in the previous game, following a call by US President Donald Trump to the governing body.

FIFA said the decision was not influenced by Trump, but the ensuing row dominated the final days of the US World Cup campaign, with Pochettino obliged to defend Balogun’s eligibility for a game that ended with their crushing loss in Seattle.

“I am so frustrated and so disappointed with the people who are supposed to understand this situation,” said Pochettino, accusing critics of “mixing” politics with FIFA’s decision.

“I think it didn’t affect our performance... it’s not an excuse, and we cannot put excuses, it wasn’t our day.

“But in a personal way... (what) is the point? To insult or to receive a lot of bad message or threats, if my position is ‘I am the head coach, it’s a rule... that the player can be available’?”

He added: “My position was to train the team, and if you have available Balogun, because the disciplinary (committee) of FIFA allowed to for you to have the player, it’s not a problem.

“In a personal way I feel so disappointed with too many people.”

Balogun, the top US scorer of the tournament with three goals, started the game against Belgium but was not able to make a significant mark.

The US looked a shadow of the team that had made a bright start to the tournament on home soil, inflaming the hopes of the American public for a deep run into the World Cup.

“It was a very bad day. It wasn’t our day, in a collective and individual way,” said Pochettino.

“And we need to accept that sometimes this type of thing happens, but in a tournament like a World Cup, when that happens, you have not another chance.”

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, Hans Vanaken punished a goalkeeping howler, and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a fourth for the Belgians, while Malik Tillman scored for the Americans.

Pochettino also was non-committal on whether he would continue in the US national team role, saying he would first need to rest and then have conversations with federation officials.

He has been offered an extended contract with the US, but the former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain head coach has also been linked with a possible return to European club football.

Meanwhile in the Belgium camp, coach Rudi Garcia said their commanding victory was barely affected by the Balogun controversy.

He insisted that his players were neither motivated nor distracted by the affair.

“No, it wasn’t at all necessary,” said Garcia when asked at the post-match press conference whether he had used the controversy to motivate his players against the co-hosts.

“What really mattered to us was our game plan. We wanted to dominate the game, avoid their pressing and play higher up. We played with mastery, with willingness and dedication. It was a great night for us and a great qualification for the quarter-finals.

“I told them that what mattered the most was us. Our team trying to set the game principles, whether it’s attack or defence. We were also underlining the strength and weaknesses of the opponent, but we’re not analysing anything more. We’re not adapting to the opponent.”

Garcia, who had previously criticised FIFA’s decision, comparing it to April Fool’s Day, said Balogun had spoken to him after the game.

“He came to talk to me. I really liked that. It’s not his fault. He’s not the one to blame. And that’s what I told him. I really appreciate that he came to see me,” he said. AFP, REUTERS