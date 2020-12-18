Diego's body to be conserved pending DNA tests

BUENOS AIRES • The body of late football great Diego Maradona "must be conserved" in case his DNA is needed in a paternity case and cannot be cremated at a later date, an Argentinian court ruled on Wednesday.

Maradona died in his sleep of a heart attack last month aged 60 and was buried on Nov 26 in a cemetery just outside Buenos Aires.

While Maradona's lawyer had previously said that DNA samples already exist, the court said the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli great's body cannot be cremated.

Five recognised children and six with filiation requests are part of a complex inheritance process in Argentina.

One of the six, Magali Gil, 25, says she found out two years ago that the 1986 World Cup winner was her biological father.

The ruling from the National Court of First Instance in Civil Matters No. 56 also said: "Ms Gil requests that a study be carried out... and that for this purpose the acting prosecutor's office send a DNA sample."

Maradona recognised four children in Argentina and one in Italy he had fathered during his time as a player in the country.

Earlier this week, the Argentina legend was included in French publication France Football's all-time best XI, alongside Pele, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brazil great Ronaldo, former Milan captain Paolo Maldini, Xavi, Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaus, Cafu and Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin completed the team.

REUTERS