Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid chasing redemption against Arsenal

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MADRID – Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone have regularly tasted the sting of disappointment, even in what is the club’s golden age.

They host Arsenal on April 29 in the Champions League semi-finals, chasing redemption after their crushing Copa del Rey final defeat little over a week ago.

Tens of thousands of Atletico fans travelled down to Seville only to go home empty-handed, just as they did in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals against bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Atletico have never won Europe’s premier competition, also beaten in their other final appearance in 1974.

They can take a first step towards a fourth final against Mikel Arteta’s side this week.

In their first game back home after the Copa final disappointment, on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao, Atletico’s fans gave the team a cold reception.

“The fans don’t need messages (from me), what they need is to win,” noted Simeone in Seville.

However by the end of the team’s 3-2 victory over Athletic, only their second in the last nine games across all competitions, the mood had lightened.

“We have to get up from that blow and give everything to get to the final,” key striker Julian Alvarez said.

The Arsenal tie offers a route to immediate atonement, and by Wednesday the atmosphere will be frenzied, intoxicating, as it was for the quarter-final elimination of Barcelona.

Atletico are no longer at the Vicente Calderon but the Metropolitano stadium is just as intense, louder still, with the increased capacity.

Opened in 2017, it obviously does not have the history of its predecessor – that will take time, and intense performances on nights like these, to build.

The Rojiblancos’ support are the loudest in Spain and Simeone called on them to give his team the edge against the Premier League leaders.

“We’ve built this success through hard work and the support of our fans,” he said. “We need them now more than ever, and hopefully, we can give them what they want on the pitch.”

When the conditions are right, at the Metropolitano Atletico have proven they can dismantle any side.

They blitzed Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, and romped to a 5-2 derby victory over Real there earlier this season.

Those matches, along with many others, should have put to bed the myth that Simeone’s team play the same, dour, defensive football which was the bedrock of their success in the first half of his 14-year reign.

What is non-negotiable though, now, then and always for Simeone, is his team’s intensity, work-rate and competitiveness, and capacity to suffer when they need to against superior opponents.

“We’ve reached this point by competing the way we have – nothing has stopped us so far,” he added.

“Coraje y corazon” – courage and heart – is the team’s motto and when on the attack, Atletico look to cause damage with their power and speed.

The coach’s son, Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente and Alexander Sorloth are dynamic, hard-hitting attackers, while talented talisman Antoine Griezmann still works his socks off.

“It will be a very important match (against Arsenal), we have to be calm, relaxed, knowing that we can do it,” said Atletico’s all-time top scorer Griezmann, leaving the club in the summer for MLS side Orlando City.

“I’m enjoying these last few games here. I hope I can gift something incredible to the fans.”

As Simeone observed, for all the sweat and grit his team have offered, the gift they need to give is silverware. AFP



