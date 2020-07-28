Devils must get tough

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United must get "stronger, fitter and more robust" for the challenges of the Champions League next season, after beating Leicester 2-0 to secure third place in the English Premier League on Sunday.

United needed just a point to consolidate their place in the top four at the King Power Stadium and did enough to edge a tense game with so much on the line for both clubs.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty 19 minutes from time settled Solskjaer's nerves before Jesse Lingard pounced on a howler from Kasper Schmeichel in stoppage time.

United were 14 points behind Leicester when Fernandes arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January and the Portuguese international has been instrumental in a transformation of the Red Devils' fortunes.

"From where we were earlier in the season, to end up third is fantastic," said Solskjaer. "We had our ups and downs and it's come down to the last game, it's a wonderful achievement."

According to the sport business group at Deloitte, United and fourth-placed Chelsea will earn a minimum of around €55 million (S$89 million) from qualification for the Champions League, while Leicester will receive only €8 million for making the Europa League.

The riches from the Champions League are all the more important to United due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And there were more signs of the rebuild that still lies ahead for Solskjaer if his side are to close the gap on rivals Liverpool and Manchester City next season, as they again looked jaded after a blistering start to their return to action last month.

"For this team it means better opposition next year and bigger games, we need to step it up," added Solskjaer. "This season we've had Europa League and the chance to rest players, now we need to go for every game. We've got to get fitter, stronger and more robust."

Leicester resumed the season last month with an eight-point lead over United, but a run of just three wins from their last 14 league games before and after the shutdown undid their good work last year, which included a run of nine straight wins.

By contrast, United are now 14 matches unbeaten in the Premier League since Fernandes' January arrival from Sporting.

"Bringing in Bruno has made a big difference," said Harry Maguire, whose £80 million (S$142 million) move from the Foxes to United at the start of the season highlighted the financial gulf Leicester had to bridge to stay ahead of United and Chelsea for so much of the season.

€47m Difference in income for Chelsea, who will earn €55 million (S$89 million) for making the Champions League against the €8 million for Leicester in the Europa League.

"To finish third in the Premier League should be a minimum requirement and next season we've got to improve."

Former United defender Gary Neville said the club have demonstrated progress but still needed to invest wisely in the transfer market.

"They need more players in their squad," he told Sky Sports. "The last time they finished in the top four was under Jose Mourinho (2017-18) and they spent £170 million in that summer and didn't invest it wisely."

